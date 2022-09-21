There are margins for a great return: many former Juventus players have become top level coaches. From dreams like Zidane to the Montero idea, in the event of Allegri’s exemption the replacement can already be Juventus
There are no signs of immediate distrust of Max Allegri. Of course, the coach’s work remains under scrutiny, given the negative moment that Juve is going through. While a large part of the supporters ask for immediate exemption and put forward a series of candidates that would bring old acquaintances of the club back to Turin.