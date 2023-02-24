Home Sports Juve, the investigation: relations with Udinese and Atalanta and the purchase of Mandragora
Juve, the investigation: relations with Udinese and Atalanta and the purchase of Mandragora

Pending the preliminary hearing on March 27, the prosecutors of the “Prisma” investigation into Juventus’ accounts they are continuing to carry out investigations and hear witnesses. According to what was revealed by the newspaper “la Repubblica”, a new line of investigations would have emerged, with elements that could lead to further disputes at the time of the trial. Everything would start from the email of 10 July 2020 in which the Juventus manager Claudio Chiellini reported the debts with the other clubs, with a final sum of “30 million plus agents”. For the prosecutors there would therefore be “side letters” signed only by Juventus behind the “moral commitments” referred to by the former DS Paratici. For this reason the investigators wanted to deepen the case of Rolando Mandragora: in 2018 the midfielder was bought by Udinese for 20 million euros, with a capital gain of 13.7 million euros for the black and white club. The player was then bought back by Juventus for 10 million plus 6 in bonuses, remaining on loan in Friuli. To take it back, Juve had taken advantage of the “buy back”, an option that allows the capital gain to be included in the balance sheet. While the investigators suspect that it was actually a disguised ransom obligation. For this reason Mandragora, the footballer’s father and agent, and the vice president of Udinese Campoccia were heard in the prosecutor’s office. In recent days, again according to “la Repubblica”, a former Juventus manager, Maurizio Lombardo, now in Rome, would also have been heard.

Relations between Juve and Atalanta under the magnifying glass of the prosecutors

Under the magnifying glass of the prosecutors there would also be, according to the reconstruction of the newspaper, some writings not deposited in the alloy which would concern relations between Juve and Atalanta, in particular debts with the Bergamo club for 14.5 million euros not included in the balance sheet. Among the evidence, an agreement between Percassi and Paratici dated 3 September 2020. And the non-federal buy-back commitments, according to the investigators, would have concerned the players Mattiello (for 4 million), Muratore, (4 too), Caldara (3, 5) and Romero (3 million).

