Home Sports Juve, the message from Agnelli’s partner: “You never ran away”
Sports

Juve, the message from Agnelli’s partner: “You never ran away”

by admin
Juve, the message from Agnelli’s partner: “You never ran away”

The words of Andrea Agnelli’s partner Deniz Anakin on Instagram after the resignation of the president of Juve and the board of directors

On your profile Instagram Andrea Agnelli’s partner, Deniz Anakin published a long post after the resignation of the Juve president: “After 12 years of working day and night, today you close a chapter of your life as President of Juventus. Only you and I will know all the sacrifices you have made, all the efforts you have put into it. 9 consecutive Serie A championships, 5 Italian Cups of which 4 in a row, 4 Super Cup victories, 5 consecutive women’s championships, 2 Women’s Italian Cups, 3 Women’s Super Cups, 1 Serie C Italian Cup“.

“No one can take them away from you I doubt anyone will ever come close to winning 19 trophieshas continued. You always ask me what I love most about you and I always answer how you work: you never stop; you are consistent, and insistent. Persevering, determined. Responsibility is in your blood – never once did you walk away, even when it meant taking the blame for others or mistakes that weren’t yours“.

You always put your face on it about defeats, about difficult moments, about difficult decisions. I wish I had half the courage, of the integrity and decency that you have. Today, I’m not only by your side, but I’m proudly and I thank you for everything you have accomplished in these years for Juventus, for your family and for us. There is only one President, and to me you always will be. I can’t wait to see what my future love has in store for us. I am simply certain that side by side we will make it better than anything we expect. I love you! Yesterday Today and Tomorrow”. But in the meantime be careful, there is a 2 billion offer for the Juventus club<<

See also  Usa, Football Association: 'Equal contracts for players and players'

November 29, 2022 (change November 29, 2022 | 15:24)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Juve, how the market changes after the resignation...

Is Doha’s public transport suitable for hosting the...

Who will win the World Cup between Iran...

Lenovo Relay Marathon 2023: registrations for the Milan...

Liga against Juve: “Immediate sporting sanctions”

Juve, the investigation, the new board of directors...

After three years of stop due to Covid,...

Fine for dead person: 160 fines in two...

Juve investigation, the federal prosecutor asks for the...

Australian Open 2023 Women’s Tournament Preview

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy