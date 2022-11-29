The press release from the Juventus owners: “He has solid experience and the necessary technical skills, as well as a genuine passion, which make him the most suitable person to hold the position”

The day after the resignation of the Juventus board of directors, Exor, the safe of the Agnelli family who own the club, indicated the name of the new president in place of Andrea Agnelli: “In reference to the resolutions passed yesterday by the Board of Directors of Juventus SpA and in seen at the Shareholders’ Meeting convened for January 18, 2023, Exor communicates its intention to appoint Gianluca Ferrero as Chairman of the Company”.

Why Ferrero — “Accountant, auditor, statutory auditor and director of various companies, Dr. Ferrero has solid experience and the necessary technical skills, as well as a genuine passion for the Juventus club, which make him the most suitable person to hold the position”, says the press release of the Juventus property which adds: “Exor will communicate the complete list of candidates for the renewal of the board of directors within the terms of the law”.

He curriculum — Born in Turin in 1963, Ferrero graduated in Economics and Commerce in 1988. Since 1989 he has been a member of the Order of Chartered Accountants and Accounting Experts of Turin and since 1995 he has been a member of the Register of Legal Auditors. He is also Technical Consultant of the Judge at the same Court. He is Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors of Fincantieri, Luigi Lavazza, Biotronik Italia, Praxi Intellectual Property, P. Fiduciaria, Emilio Lavazza, Gedi Gruppo Editoriale, Nuo and Lifenet. He holds the position of Statutory Auditor in Fenera Holding. He is Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of Banca del Piemonte and member of the Board of Directors of Italia Independent Group and Pygar. See also Juve, transfer market: all the names for Allegri

