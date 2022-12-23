Home Sports Juve, the next stages of the FIGC investigation between capital gains and salaries
Juve, the next stages of the FIGC investigation between capital gains and salaries

Juve, the next stages of the FIGC investigation between capital gains and salaries

The reopening of the capital gains vein depends on the outcome of the prosecutor’s request, which would be followed by a new trial. The other trend on the salary maneuver will follow, the investigation of which could be closed in the spring. The variable of the other clubs and the unknown of the sanctions

The day after the big bang of the Juve case in terms of sports justice is made up of many interpretations. The motion for revocation presented by the federal prosecutor’s office to request the reopening of the capital gains appeal process for nine clubs (in addition to Juve also Sampdoria, Pisa, breaking latest news, Empoli, Parma, Genoa, Pro Vercelli and Novara, but not Napoli which is not present in the papers of the Turin magistrates sent to the FIGC) and 52 executives took everyone by surprise because it seemed that, even on the basis of the few cases of requests of this kind, the line of definitively dropping the capital gains trend prevailed in order to concentrate on the of his salary maneuvers. And now what happens?

