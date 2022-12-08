In the investigation documents, the Turin prosecutors reconstruct the role of Claudio who, in those years, was in charge of the loans within the Juventus club. Mail, messages and business: the details
Claudio Chiellini’s official position within Juventus, during the investigation period by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office, is that of On Loan Players Manager, therefore responsible for the loans area. But for prosecutors there is much more, even if it is not under investigation. He would nonetheless have a role in the strategic implementation of the complex capital gains scheme under consideration, particularly with regard to younger players.