The sowing work for the future at Juve passes from the field and beyond. Young talents must be armored in order to be able to develop their potential with more serenity. And for this reason, there has been a lot of excitement at the headquarters for a few days, among those who are signing their first contract as a professional (such as the captain of Juve Primavera, Giulio Doratiotto, who joined the Bianconeri colors until 2024) and who has to extend his relationship with the club for a few more years.