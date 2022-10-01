Just 18% of the passes of Allegri’s eleven take place in the offensive zone Among the big players only Lazio (20%) and Inter (21%) come close to the Bianconeri figure

TORINO

Few goals scored, not even four shots on goal per game and the worst number of passes completed in attack in the entire Serie A. The Juventus crisis has deep roots between a lack of intensity and identity, but scoring is one of the problems main players of Massimiliano Allegri’s team. Who can boast one of the strongest young European center-forward in circulation, it is no coincidence that the bianconeri invested 90 million euros between cards, bonuses and commissions to sign Dusan Vlahovic nine months ago from Fiorentina, with the paradox of not being able to make him return to the better.

An explanation comes from the data offered by the site “The Analyst”, which highlights how Juve have only 18% of successful passes in the area where the offensive actions are created and as many as 33% of the passes concentrated in their own defensive zone (Salernitana records only 22%, for example). The absences of Chiesa and Pogba do not help, as well as Di Maria’s intermittent performance, but this is not enough to justify such a negative productivity.

The most proactive formations are Udinese, Verona and Fiorentina with 29%, while among the big teams only Lazio (20%) and Inter (21%) come close to the Bianconeri. Except that Lazio and Nerazzurri have already scored 13 goals in the league (two fewer than Napoli and Udinese), while Juve boasts the eighth result with 9 goals and only in 2008/09 (Claudio Ranieri coach, then sacked in May to make place to Ciro Ferrara) did worse with 6 centers in the first 7 games.

The alarm bell has been ringing for some time in Continassa, where Allegri is looking for a solution to score more and recover after such a terrible start. On Sunday evening at the Stadium, against Bologna, the couple Vlahovic-Milik will be seen at the center of the attack to return to victory. The Serbian unlocked himself in the national team and returned to Turin with a smile and above all the desire to break the Juventus fast that has lasted for 441 minutes: together with the Pole, one of the most fit Juventus players, he should act in the 3-5-2 which he has the Livorno coach in the lead with Kostic on the left wing. So far Vlahovic and Milik have started side by side only on two occasions (against Psg and Benfica in the Champions League: two defeats) and in Serie A they have shared just 53 minutes between Roma and Salernitana. Now we need a turning point for the two best scorers of the team, as they have scored 7 of the 11 overall goals, and obviously more balls that can be played in the opponent’s area.

Juventus have made just 25 shots on goal in this Serie A, with an average of 3.6 per game (never so few since 2004/05), and in this ranking they are in 14th place with Bologna and Cremonese. In the lead, on the other hand, are Inter and Roma with 6.1 shots and these two teams will compete tomorrow at the San Siro for a challenge that promises to be spectacular. Even though the Nerazzurri (-9) and the Giallorossi (-8) have scored fewer goals than in the first seven games of last season. They will try to make up for this restart after the break: to win the pre-World Cup marathon you have to score. –