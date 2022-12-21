It’s not just the home front. The developments of the investigation by the Turin prosecutor’s office (and consequently the federal prosecutor’s office) on Juventus are also interested in Nyon. On 1 December, UEFA officially opened its investigation into the Juventus club “in close cooperation with the Italian authorities”, as written in the statement issued by the first chamber of the CFCB (clubs’ financial control body). The crux of the matter is always the same: Juve’s latest financial statements. The same ones that led, on August 23, to the settlement agreement between the two parties.

An agreement, however, that UEFA reserves the right to tear up in case the investigation reveals that “the financial situation of the club was significantly different from what was assessed by the CFCB” in the past or “there are new substantial facts”. At that point, Nyon could take legal action against Juve and impose sanctions on the basis of the procedural rules of the CFCB. The question is obvious: what is the Juventus team at risk?

Saying it today is complex and even risky. The UEFA investigation has been open for less than a month and the times won’t be short. Nyon’s intention is to reach a final decision before June, going hand in hand with the federal prosecutor’s office. The note announcing the investigation into Juve spoke of precise “disciplinary measures”, contained in Article 29 of the “Procedural rules governing the UEFA Club Financial Control Body”. They range from the simple warning to the reprimand, up to the revocation of a trophy. These are not the cases of Juve. The other measures: fine, withholding of proceeds from UEFA competitions, restrictions on the registration of players on the A list for a European competition, disqualification for the current year or future exclusion from UEFA events. It is above all this last sanction that worries Juventus fans, even if from Nyon they call for prudence: to arrive at such a severe measure, serious irregularities must be demonstrated. In the background remains the Superlega discourse, which also has a logical weight on the investigation. After the opinion of the advocate general of the European Court of Justice, the pronouncement of the same court is expected in March. If it were to be in favor of UEFA, then Juve, Real Madrid and Barcelona would face almost certain sanctions. Which, however, in this case should be limited to fines of a certain weight.