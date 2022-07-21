Home Sports Juve, there is Paredes if Ramsey leaves
Sports

Juve, there is Paredes if Ramsey leaves

by admin
Juve, there is Paredes if Ramsey leaves

Ramsey has not been called up for the tour in Las Vegas: his farewell would be a first step towards the Argentine of PSG

From our correspondent Fabiana Della Valle

America yes, but not for everyone. While Juventus took off towards Las Vegas, someone remained at Continassa for market reasons. Not only Federico Cherubini, who will join the team in the final part of the tour, but also Aaron Ramsey, not called up because he is no longer part of the Juventus project. The two missed starts are closely linked to each other, because the market man stopped in Italy also to try to close the story of the Welshman, who has been dragging on for a year now. The only solution is the resolution, which could arrive in days, freeing up a place in midfield (which in the meantime has been numerically filled by Pogba) but above all precious resources that can be allocated to the director to complete the median.

See also  Today Panatta at Lovat for the book on Fab Four Padel, the first tournament starts at the Racquet Club

You may also like

Vingegaard, gentleman in yellow Pogacar falls and he...

Toro looks good in front of the Turkish...

Yuzuru Hanyu applies to withdraw from the Japanese...

Naples, with a manhole smashing the drinks dispenser:...

Gao Jianjun met with the Chinese Football Coordination...

LIVE Athletics World Championships in Eugene: results, program,...

The Northwest Wolves of the Chinese League defeated...

First time in blue for Aliotta and Moretti,...

Warm-up match-Sancho scored a goal and pulled the...

L84 towards the repechage On the bench you...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy