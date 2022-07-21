America yes, but not for everyone. While Juventus took off towards Las Vegas, someone remained at Continassa for market reasons. Not only Federico Cherubini, who will join the team in the final part of the tour, but also Aaron Ramsey, not called up because he is no longer part of the Juventus project. The two missed starts are closely linked to each other, because the market man stopped in Italy also to try to close the story of the Welshman, who has been dragging on for a year now. The only solution is the resolution, which could arrive in days, freeing up a place in midfield (which in the meantime has been numerically filled by Pogba) but above all precious resources that can be allocated to the director to complete the median.