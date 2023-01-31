Home Sports Juve, three names for full-backs. Last minute only Karsdorp
Sports

Juve, three names for full-backs. Last minute only Karsdorp

by admin
Juve, three names for full-backs. Last minute only Karsdorp

McKennie’s exit brought no immediate income. Only Karsdorp could become a last minute hit

Premise: Weston McKennie is not a winger. His presence on the right wing in the last period is due to the player’s spirit of adaptation, sold to Leeds because he was out of the Juve project in his original role: that of central midfielder. And the feeling about a short and not fully up to date battery of laterals can be explained by the fact that last summer Allegri and the management chose to stay that way.

See also  Positive for ten days, the Olympian Chiara Cainero is fighting against the virus: "The medal in Tokyo to chase everything away"

You may also like

Here Etna, Pozzovivo pedals and hopes: ‘The Intermarché...

Chelsea, to a foundation for Ukraine the 2.6...

Chinese Super League newcomer Nantong Zhiyun official announces...

Winter sports, Italy’s new uniforms for the World...

Zaffaroni: “Match of character, it will be difficult...

Milan-Leao, total break: the Portuguese wants the clause...

Ceresa carries on the Quincitava Ferrari in the...

Udinese still postpones the appointment with the victory...

Market: Inter, Mavropanos idea. Skriniar-Psg to the bitter...

Will the killer instinct bring him Thauvin?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy