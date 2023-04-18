Juve, today the hearing for the penalty in the standings: everything you need to know | First page

April 19 is a date to be circled in red for all Juventus fans. A day they’ve been waiting for, and it’s finally here. In fact, the hearing on the 15 penalty points inflicted on the black and whites will begin tomorrow at 2.30 pm by the FIGC prosecutor’s office for the case of ‘fictitious capital gains’.

THE THREE ROADS – The CONI Board, led by the President Gabriella Palmier Sandulli, will speak before the United Sections; the College will be the third and final level of sports justice. There are three possible paths: the appeal is rejected and the sentence of -15 confirmed; the appeal accepted and -15 annulled; or everything will be referred back to the Federal Court of Appeal to correct any defects indicated by the Guarantee College and then re-examine the procedure, arriving at a new sentence. There could also be a reformulation in different terms of the sentence. In the latter case, the 15 points would be returned, pending the new pronouncement. If Juventus wishes to file an appeal again after the ruling by the Panel, it will not be able to do so in the context of sports justice but only in that relating to ordinary justice. The sentence does not necessarily arrive immediately, it could also arrive the next day and the College has five days to publish the operative part of the sentence itself.

HOW CAN THE RANKING CHANGE – If the 15 penalty points were to be confirmed, Juventus would remain seventh at 44 points, -9 from the Champions League zone. If the penalty were to be cancelled, the bianconeri would rise to third place at 59 points, -2 from second place Lazio and +6 from fifth place.

SALARY MANEUVER – The other line of inquiry that what concerns Juventus is that relating to the ‘salary maneuver’, for which the FIGC prosecutor closed the investigation on 12 April; from that moment, the defenses have 15 days to present briefs or ask to be heard. The Federal Prosecutor Giuseppe Chinè challenged Article 4 relating to ‘sporting loyalty’, but not Article 31 which could have also led to a heavy fine of no less than 50 million per season. Settlement before the referral can lead to a discount of half the sentence, after the referral up to a third. The idea is to pay for everything immediately, and then finally move on.