Juve transfer market, Diarra from Strasbourg is the favorite for the midfield

There are four profiles of midfielders that Juventus follows, in case they want to strengthen the department: on the list are Khéphren Thuram (Lilian’s younger son), the Florentine Amrabat, the Ghanaian from Arsenal Thomas Partey and the young Diarra from Strasbourg. The latter would be the favourite: it could come in the event that Lazio’s insistence on having Rovella leads the Juventus managers to sell the former Genoa and Monza midfielder

TRANSFER MARKET, NEWS AND LIVE NEGOTIATIONS

There is also another one Thuramin the list of midfielders I like Juventus: it is about Khéphren Thuramalso the son of the former Juventus player Lilianbrother of the neo Interista Marcus. The idea of ​​the Juventus club is not to register another midfielder, even if other transfers should arrive in that department, but if Juve were to change their mind, there are four identified profiles that the club likes.

Juve, four profiles for the midfield

In the list of midfielders who like the Juve therefore there is the younger son of Thuram, Khéphren: midfielder born in 2001 in Reggio Emilia (when his father played in Italy) and raised in the Monaco youth academy. For four seasons he has been in force at Nice, with 36 appearances in the last championship and 4 goals. Alongside this profile, there are two heavier and less young names. The first is the midfielder of Fiorentina he was born in Morocco Sofyan He loved: 26 years old, one of the protagonists of the last world championship in Qatar. For now, there have been no contacts with the purple club yet. And then Thomas Partey. Ghanaian fromArsenal and former Atletico Madrid who, however, is already 30 years old. However, the Bianconeri’s favorite on this list would be a decidedly younger profile: Habib Diarra19 years old, midfielder of the Strasbourg. The class of 2004 already boasts several appearances for the French national youth teams and has played four times in Ligue 1 in the last two years. A purchase possibly in a future key, which intrigues Juve more than all the other options.

Juve, meanwhile Lazio insists on Rovella

Meanwhile, still with regard to the department in the middle of the field, there is the interest that persists for Rovella by the Lazio. For the young midfielder ex Genoalast season on loan to Monza, there is still no agreement with Juve. Lotito’s club insists, but the Juventus request is from 23/24 million. If the negotiation were to proceed, then Juve could then go to sink for another midfielder, which should be the youngster diarrhea of Strasbourg.

curiosity

Guerrero Jr. to Rome: the children of art in football

After Thuram and Weah, a third child of art has arrived in Italy. We are talking about Guerrero jr., midfielder born in 2004, son of former Athletic Bilbao midfielder (and now Spain U17 coach) Jon Guerrero, who will play for Roma Primavera. Juan Manuel Cruz, on the other hand, is very close to Verona. But there are many stories ‘from father to son’: here’s who are the best-known children of art and where they play CALCIOMERCATO, NEWS AND LIVE NEGOTIATIONS

GUERRERO JR. TO ROME

Another son of art will play in Italy. It is Julen Jon Guerrero, Spanish midfielder born in 2004, who will wear the Roma shirt. Julen is the son of Jon Guerrero Lopez, legend of Athletic Bilbao and now coach of Spain U17. Raised in the Real Madrid youth sector, Guerrero jr. arrives on loan with the right to buy and will be joined by Federico Guidi’s Primavera

JUAN MANUEL CRUZ: ANOTHER CHILD OF ART IN SERIE A?

Three have already arrived, but in this market session a fourth son of art could also join ItalyA: he is Juan Manuel Cruz, son of Julio, a former striker with a long past in Italy with Bologna, Inter and Lazio Born in ’99 , just like ‘El Jardinero’ Juan Manuel Cruz is a very physically structured striker. Currently in force at Banfield, he is one step away from Verona: a contract is ready until June 2027 starting from January 2024.

MARCUS THURAM

Son of Lilian, he was born and raised in Parma when his father played in Emilia, before moving to Juventus When it seemed he was about to move to Milan, the player made an agreement with Inter. He arrived on a free transfer after his contract with Borussia Monchengladbach expired Striker born in 1997, played 32 games in the last season, scoring 16 goals

TAG:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

