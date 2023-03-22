The prosecutor Ciro Santoriello, of the Turin public prosecutor’s office, decided to abstain from supporting the accusation in the Juventus trial. This was reported by Ansa, which explains that the decision has been made after the controversy of recent weeks around the videos, dating back to a few years ago, in which he professed himself, among other things, a Napoli fan. The prosecution will continue to be represented by the other two magistrates of the Pool, including the assistant prosecutor Marco Gianoglio. The preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday 27 March at 9.00

Santoriello’s video and the controversy

The controversies about Santoriello (one of the chief magistrates of the Prisma investigation) concern a video shot during a 2019 conference, in which the prosecutor said: “As president of a football club, I’m not good if I make profits but also if I win the championships. Sometimes, however, there is a relationship of incompatibility between the two things. I admit it, I am a huge fan of Napoli and I hate Juventus. As a fan, Napoli is important, as a prosecutor I am an anti-Juventus fan, against thieves on the pitch, yet I had to write filings”. Phrases pronounced four years ago, on 14 June 2019, at a conference organized by some Milanese law firms at the Spazio Chiossetto: “The organizational model and football clubs. The prevention of offenses between criminal and sports justice”. A meeting that even then concerned the topic of balance sheets and capital gains. Words that make and will cause much discussion. In another video, one of the speakers of the conference he says: “Let’s remain distant on the fact that she is a prosecutor and I am a lawyer, she supports Napoli and I support Inter”.