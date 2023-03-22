TORINO – The prosecutor Ciro Santoriello, from the Turin prosecutor’s office, has decided to abstain from supporting the accusation in the Juventus trial. The prosecution will continue to be represented before the Gup Marco Picco by the other two magistrates of the Pool, Mario Bendoni and Marco Gianoglio. Santoriello will therefore not be in the courtroom for the preliminary hearing of the Prisma trial scheduled for next Monday, 27 March.

The public prosecutor in Turin, Anna Maria Loreto, has “acknowledged” the abstention of the adjunct Ciro Santoriello from the trial against Juventus for the capital gains issue. The former prosecutor had forwarded the communication to the head of the office in recent days, who “appreciated the high institutional sense and sense of loyalty and attachment to the office” of the magistrate.

Prosecutor Santoriello – at the forefront of the Prisma investigation which led to the revolution in the Juventus board of directors as well as providing material to the sports justice system to request and obtain the reopening of the capital gains process and the 15-point penalty to the black and white club – he had been overwhelmed by a media storm in recent months linked to the publication of some videos. In these images from 2019 we see the magistrate at a conference candidly declaring his support for Napoli and his hatred for Juventus.

On the part of the black and white club in the following days they had been prominent on the issue the words of the Chief Football Officer Francesco Calvo: “On this issue, allow me to reflect. Some sentences taken out of context can take on a different meaning than the original one. Having said that, Juventus always give respect, but at the same time that’s what they expect throughout the judicial process“.

