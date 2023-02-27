Home Sports Juve Turin, Juric: ‘We need more love for the club’. Video
Juve Turin, Juric: ‘We need more love for the club’. Video

Juve Turin, Juric: ‘We need more love for the club’. Video

The granata coach on the eve of the derby: “Sometimes the weakest wins with enthusiasm and desire, even if it’s difficult with Di Maria in the last month. You need empathy to convince the players to stay here, they must feel loved by the environment “

Love. That’s Ivan’s password Juric on the eve of the derby against Juventus. That love and affection that the Torino he heard on Sunday, when 2,000 fans attended training in Philadelphia to give the grenade a proper boost: “You feel the beauty of the club’s history, but the love is missing – explained the granata coach – If everyone’s love is ignited, from the club to the fans, it becomes what I’m here for and why I wanted to come here. It takes empathy to convince players to want to stay here, they need to feel loved by the environment.”

“Sometimes the weakest win”

Allegri: “Pogba is there, an intense game against Toro”

Returning from a draw against Cremonese, Torino will go in search of a victory in the derby della Mole which has been missing since 2015. For Juric, the grenades start underdogs, but the gap can be filled with a few factors: “As a team we are different, but sometimes whoever is weakest wins with enthusiasm, desire and grit – he explains – We want to try, even if it’s difficult with Di Maria last month: it’s complicated to defend against him, we hope to limit him”.

“It was a different eve”

Juric then recounted the sensations of an eve experienced differently by the players, precisely because of that extra charge given by Philadelphia’s 2,000: “In my heart I want to win. The boys must be serene: it was a different eve for them, maybe they sent him strong emotions. But they must be a positive thing, not a worry: I expect a great game, free head. I hope we can win.”

