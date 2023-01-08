The last minutes of Juve-Udinese for Max Allegri were very tense. The Juventus coach was called several times to stay in the technical area, and he received his yellow card on the umpteenth call. It was the coach himself who shed light on the last excited moments of the match. “In the end I got angry because there were two minutes left and in those moments the ball has to be brought to the flag. And instead we took a free-kick and gave the ball away to the opponents – he said -. These are moments that must be managed well.