After the success in Cremona, Juve is looking for continuity at the Stadium with Udinese: in their sights the eighth consecutive victory in Serie A, which a few days before the match against Napoli could increase the hopes of the bianconeri in the Scudetto race. Allegri will only find the full team on the eve, but he still seems willing to change something compared to the last match. If only for the growing condition of some elements such as Rabiot who now appears ready to guarantee a longer playing time. The French should start from the beginning to make a decisive contribution in terms of physicality.
Towards Udinese
By the same logic, Kean, in support of Milik, also runs with more credit for a starting shirt. While on the right, despite the excellent performance with Soulé’s Cremonese, McKennie could do it this time. In the middle a jersey for three: Fagioli, Miretti or Paredes. While Locatelli should shield the defensive line formed by Bremer, Danilo and Alex Sandro, this time ahead of Gatti. Szczesny should find continuity between the posts. Also watch out for weapons from the bench: Chiesa is there and wants to do the last dress rehearsal to aim for a starting shirt against Napoli, Di Maria continues to train and could spend himself on a final piece.
