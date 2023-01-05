After the success in Cremona, Juve is looking for continuity at the Stadium with Udinese: in their sights the eighth consecutive victory in Serie A, which a few days before the match against Napoli could increase the hopes of the bianconeri in the Scudetto race. Allegri will only find the full team on the eve, but he still seems willing to change something compared to the last match. If only for the growing condition of some elements such as Rabiot who now appears ready to guarantee a longer playing time. The French should start from the beginning to make a decisive contribution in terms of physicality.