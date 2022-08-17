Dry in the pre-season, double at the first against Sassuolo and at ease in a formation devoted to attack: Allegri enjoys his center forward already on the ball

Double and thrilling performance. Dusan Vlahovic could not have started his championship better, against Sassuolo. He went well beyond expectations, after a complex summer and a pre-season in obvious difficulty. The Serbian striker, however, unlocked at the right moment: in the first match that was giving away the three points, allowing Juve to respond to the first successes of Milan and Inter and keep their pace. He has an excellent understanding with Di Maria, even if the Argentine’s injury will deny him valid support at least in the next two or three games.

FEW HOLIDAYS — Vlahovic’s summer did not last long. Not like that of his friend Chiesa, who allowed himself only one week of rest to continue the therapy, but in short, even the attacker was able to pull the plug for a short time. At the end of last season he accused some groin problems, so in the first weeks after the championship he talked to the medical staff of the club and shared the idea of ​​resolving immediately. Then just a couple of weeks off on a yacht with friends between Ibiza and Formentera, before returning to Continassa for the start of athletic training. Dusan appeared quite nervous in the pre-season, impatient above all by the difficulty in finding the right measures in front of goal. So much so that until yesterday he had never scored. See also The Pavesi four times on the record podium of all time at the Games

PROJECT — The attacker therefore finds the number 9, after having left the 7th Chiesa, and immediately puts himself ahead in the Serie A top scorer classification. Allegri asked him for 30 goals, but – ironically, perhaps not even so much – not to win the Scarpa d gold in our championship, considering that for over ten years the team with the most goals has never won the Scudetto. Juve focuses heavily on the Serbian, since last January they decided to build the attack of the new cycle around him, effectively unloading Dybala. The impact last season was good but not in line with forecasts, but also due to the limits of a maneuver that allowed him few chances in the goal zone. It is no coincidence that the summer market is based on players who can increase offensive solutions with their assists.

ASSIST — After the arrival of Di Maria, a record man in the history of PSG in terms of assists, Vlahovic has also found Kostic, already his teammate in the national team, a few days ago at Juventus. The left winger has spent some good seasons at Eintracht, highlighting himself with his last steps: a component that will also have to make a difference in the new Turin adventure. It’s not over: Juve remains very active on the market, they are also hot hours on the Depay front, another who – in addition to scoring goals – knows how to exalt his team mates. The numbers make you smile: if last year at Barcelona he signed 13 goals and 2 assists, the previous year at Lyon he had closed with 22 goals and 12 assists. Music to Dusan’s ears, in short. Without excluding other surprises at the end of the market. See also Serie A today's front page:Inter Milan and Juventus compete for Dybalato Mori's injury for a month – yqqlm

TARGETS — For the attacker it will have to be the season of consecration at certain levels. Juve wants it and above all he himself, in the idea of ​​making his team still grow a lot status also at the European level. The annoyances caused by groin pain are now a thing of the past, now there is only to slowly regain the best condition and score goals with a certain continuity. The first step in the league was the right one, the next stages against Sampdoria, Spezia and Fiorentina (in the match in which he still remains the most anticipated former) will be essential to better prepare for the season debut in the Champions League. Good the first, then. Now Dusan Vlahovic will have to find continuity of performance.

August 17 – 8:06 pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

