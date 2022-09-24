We went to the neighborhood where the Serb grew up: “Here for everyone it was little Van Basten”. Today the striker leads the assault on Sweden. Coach Stojkovic: “I see him calm”
They say there is no better way to find yourself than to go home. Dusan Vlahovic at Juventus is not having a happy moment. Black September tells of zero goals for zero victories between Serie A and Champions. With the 90 million euro Serbian center forward (including solidarity contribution, bonuses and ancillary charges) who more and more often snorts, spreads his arms, crashes into real and imaginary opponents.
