Above all, it’s up to Dusan Vlahovic, coach 70 million (plus bonuses), to put Juve on his shoulders, score goals and bring them back to success. The forward has scored 4 goals to date, two fewer than Marko Arnautovic that Max Allegri would have wanted as a back-up striker. Only one on play: in fact, he hasn’t celebrated a scoring on an assist since the first day, since Di Maria stopped. And if the pair with Arek Milik can certainly disturb any defense, in practice the black-and-white 9 has not yet benefited from improving personal performance.