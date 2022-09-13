Home Sports Juve, Vlahovic is now a problem
Juve, Vlahovic is now a problem

For the Serbian striker a shot (on open play) every 132 minutes, little involvement and now Bonucci is also preferred as a penalty shooter

Above all, it’s up to Dusan Vlahovic, coach 70 million (plus bonuses), to put Juve on his shoulders, score goals and bring them back to success. The forward has scored 4 goals to date, two fewer than Marko Arnautovic that Max Allegri would have wanted as a back-up striker. Only one on play: in fact, he hasn’t celebrated a scoring on an assist since the first day, since Di Maria stopped. And if the pair with Arek Milik can certainly disturb any defense, in practice the black-and-white 9 has not yet benefited from improving personal performance.

