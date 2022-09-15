Home Sports Juve, Vlahovic served badly and paired with Milik. An analysis of Vernazza
Juve, Vlahovic served badly and paired with Milik. An analysis of Vernazza

Juve, Vlahovic served badly and paired with Milik. An analysis of Vernazza

Served little and badly, without balls in depth and from the flanks, with only inactive balls as an escape valve: a journey into the bad moment of a bomber that reflects that of the whole team

How to destroy an 80 million investment, excluding wages, otherwise a hundredth stake is breached. Last night Dusan Vlahovic never shot once in the face of Benfica’s goal. The only exception was the goal that was canceled for De Sciglio’s offside, a conclusion which, however, does not make statistics, because it was cleared by the flag waving of the linesman. Zero shots on goal by Vlahovic and minimal involvement in the offensive production.

