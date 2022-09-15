How to destroy an 80 million investment, excluding wages, otherwise a hundredth stake is breached. Last night Dusan Vlahovic never shot once in the face of Benfica’s goal. The only exception was the goal that was canceled for De Sciglio’s offside, a conclusion which, however, does not make statistics, because it was cleared by the flag waving of the linesman. Zero shots on goal by Vlahovic and minimal involvement in the offensive production.