Juve, Vlahovic tra Chelsea e Bayern

It is always the strikers who are at the center of the negotiations for the August transfer market. Juve continues the negotiation with Chelsea for the exchange between Romelu Lukaku and Dusan Vlahovic. But the Serbian striker ended up in Bayern Munich’s sights again after Tottenham’s refusal to sell Harry Kane. But to remove Vlahovic from the deal with Chelsea, the Bavarians would have to put on the table an offer of 80 million. And the probable departure of the Serbian striker leads to the confirmation of Frederick Church (followed by several Premier League teams). Instead, it remains “transferable” Paul Pogba. Second Tuttosport the “Octopus” could accept the offers coming from Saudi Arabia in extremis and say yes to Al Ittihad who had offered him a three-year contract worth 30 million per season. The Arab market closes on 20 September.

Yellow on the negotiation between Juve and Lukaku

Meanwhile, according to reports from the Gazzetta dello Sportthe negotiation between Juve and Romelu Lukaku it would have begun in March with the first contacts with the lawyer-agent Ledure. The Belgian forward was playing for Inter on loan from Chelsea. However, Juve has denied: the first contacts with “Big Rom” and Chelsea date back to July.

Inter: after Sommer here are Morata and Bento

Inter need a level striker to support “El Toro” Martinez e Marcus Thuram (arrived in July from Borussia Mönchengladbach to replace Edin Dzeko). The negotiation with West Ham for Gianluca Scamacca has been canceled and the nerazzurri have turned upside down Alvaro Morata. The Spanish centre-forward of Atletico Madrid has rejected offers from Roma, but could accept those from the Nerazzurri. After the sale of André Onana at Manchester United, a Swiss was chosen for the role of goalkeeper Yann Sommerthe man who saved two penalties against Italy closing the doors to the 2022 World Cup. But now it’s about the Brazilian Bento Matheus Krepski, known simply as Bento. The Atletico Paranaense goalkeeper has admitted that an offer from Inter has arrived. “Now my dream is in the hands of the president.”

Via Ibanez and Matic then assault by Roma for Arnautovic

Friedkin’s Roma must sell to raise cash and try to sign a striker for Mourinho. Roger Ibanez, has not been called up for the friendly against Toulouse because the sale to the Arabs of Al Ahli for 35 million including ten bonuses is in the process of being closed. Probable also the sale of Nemanja Matic. Arrived from United last year, the Serbian midfielder has renewed after a positive season, but now in France they are certain: he will go to Rennes. For the attack the goal remains Marko Arnautovic of Bologna.

Garcia: “Osimhen in Arabia? They are indecent offers. Ask him”

Napoli closed for NATHAN Bernardo de Souza. The Brazilian defender arrived from Bragantino to cover the role of Kim Min-jae. However, the rumors about the future of Victor Osimhen in Arabia. The Saudi Al Ahli club would have put an offer of 175 million on the table for the next 5 years with a salary of 35 million net per season. New manager Rudi Garcia told Sky Sport: “Any person in the world wouldn’t turn down these indecent offers sometimes. But when you’re a fully mature player, when your best seasons come, you don’t even watch this. I’m not Victor, so ask him.” He could leave Piotr Zielinskiexpiring 2024.

Charles De Ketelaere (Ansa)

Atalanta, “Gasp” is waiting for Scamacca and De Ketelaere

The Gianluca Scamacca-Atalanta deal is in the pipeline. Gian Piero Gasperini will instead have to wait a little longer for the loan of Charles De Ketelaere. The player said yes to the “Dea” now the details with Milan remain to be defined: the formula is that of the loan for three million plus the right of redemption set at 22.

Isaksen alla Lazio, Vlasic al Toro and Fiorentina his Nzola

Lazio have signed the Danish striker Gustav Tang Isaksen. But Maurizio Sarri hopes to have other good news as well, in particular regarding Torino’s Samuele Ricci, who the coach believes is important to complete the midfield. Meanwhile, Torino has reached an agreement with West Ham for Nikola Vlasic. To the English 10 million plus 2 in bonuses and a three-year contract for 2 million for the Croatian midfielder. The agreement with Olympique Marseille for the loan of Ruslan Malinovskyj. Fiorentina is waiting instead to close for M’Bala I’m GoingAngolan striker of Spezia relegated to Serie B. Pass by Jose Luis Palomino from Atalanta to Cagliari.