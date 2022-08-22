At the end of the first half, a figure perfectly photographed all the difficulties of Dusan Vlahovic in the gray evening of Marassi: just three balls touched, one in his area that almost mocked Mattia Perin (pole on corner of Sampdoria). Another in the middle of the field, the last in the right area of ​​the attack. Zero in the last 16 meters opponents. Something better in the second half, but still too little to give the three points to his Juve.