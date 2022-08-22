Home Sports Juve, Vlahovic with Sampdoria touches only 9 balls. And how many offside
Juve, Vlahovic with Sampdoria touches only 9 balls. And how many offside

Juve, Vlahovic with Sampdoria touches only 9 balls. And how many offside

The almost own goal, but above all the loneliness: poorly served by his teammates, Dusan’s backward steps call into question all of Juve

At the end of the first half, a figure perfectly photographed all the difficulties of Dusan Vlahovic in the gray evening of Marassi: just three balls touched, one in his area that almost mocked Mattia Perin (pole on corner of Sampdoria). Another in the middle of the field, the last in the right area of ​​the attack. Zero in the last 16 meters opponents. Something better in the second half, but still too little to give the three points to his Juve.

