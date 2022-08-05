He will start the season in all likelihood without the “deputy” expected from the market, the only central forward, with most of Juventus’ offensive production on his shoulders, now wearing the beloved number 9. The high expectations and the spotlight on every half-pass they are the sweet, but not very sweet, condemnation reserved for the greatest: Dusan Vlahovic is only left with the last dress rehearsal on Sunday evening in Tel Aviv against Atletico Madrid in order not to present himself at the first championship still starving. A question of serenity, a question of physical condition and a question of ability to put him in a position to perform at his best.