The HCL club tries to define the negotiation with Eintracht Frankfurt Paredes the number one goal for the midfield. Rabiot can go to United

TORINO

It will not be the solution to all the problems, but certainly Filip Kostic is the wild card that Allegri was missing to put a piece of quality in a Juventus still in full metamorphosis between the field and the market. The negotiations to sign the Serbian offensive winger took off yesterday after a weekend of reflections and matches, including the disastrous one for the Bianconeri against Atletico Madrid.

The mini-summit between the coach and his managers, staged on Sunday evening after the 0-4 friendly match at Continassa, served to accelerate the engagement of the talented 29-year-old who already has an agreement with Juve (three-year period of 2, € 8 million net per season plus bonuses). Sports director Cherubini has raised the offer from 12 to 15 million for Kostic’s card, thus approaching the request of Eintracht Frankfurt, but 2-3 million are still dancing (in the form of a bonus) to close the deal. In the evening there was a new contact, thanks to the agent-intermediary Alessandro Lucci, and the Bianconeri’s goal is to secure Kostic by today, before the Germans leave for Helsinki where the final of the European Super Cup will be staged tomorrow. Real Madrid-Eintracht Frankfurt.

Juve is in a hurry and reinforcements are urgently needed for a team that is too similar to an open construction site. The official debut looms, in mid-August against Sassuolo, and the bianconeri are late in terms of preparation and play. Injuries are not helping Allegri’s work and so fresh forces like Kostic are needed. A player who can act both in 4-3-3, as an offensive left winger in the trident, and in 4-4-2 and 3-5-2 with a “push” role on the left-handed wing. These modules were tested by Allegri in the last pre-season test, a sign of a Juve still in the testing phase, and Kostic is seen as another catapult (after Di Maria) to launch compatriot Vlahovic. In the last Bundesliga he was the player who counted the most chances created (87) and crosses on play (218), while in the 4 seasons at Eintracht he provided 64 assists (and 33 goals) in 171 games.

Kostic is not enough, however, and for this reason Juventus is working to re-establish the midfield. Leandro Paredes is always the number one goal and the money to please PSG, which does not want to lend the Argentine director, can come from the sale of Adrien Rabiot. Manchester United, defeated at home by Brighton in their Premier League debut, has contacted Juve for the French half-winger and between the two clubs there is already a general agreement on 15-18 million euros.

The Red Devils have to deal with Rabiot’s mother-agent and nothing is excluded, given that the player (who is expiring his contract with Juve) has a net salary of over 7 million euros and wants to play the Champions League. For the attack, however, Depay’s prices return to rise after the Atletico block to bring Morata back to Turin: the Dutchman can free himself from Barcelona and had already been courted by the bianconeri last season. Now Depay has proposed to Juve, he who knows if there will be a flashback. –