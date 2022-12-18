First time in the first team and immediately as a starter for the defender, honoring an evening lived under siege. The Argentine midfielder and the fullback had already met with PSG who, given the difficult moment on the flanks, is a candidate to return soon with the greats

They had three models alongside them as owners such as Fagioli, Miretti and Soulé. The wait was more for other guys like Iling and the greatest Aké who were returning from an injury period. But in the end Barbieri, Barrenechea and Riccio took the Emirates spotlight also on the pitch and not only when reading the formations, launched from the first minute by Allegri against Arsenal in the first post-World Cup test of a still evidently incomplete Juventus. From the Next Gen in Serie C to one of the most important stadiums in the Premier League, if Juve suffered with the Gunners it certainly wasn’t in their positions.

Barbieri — Right winger born in 2002, Tommaso Barbieri has already made his debut in the first team in an official match at the highest possible level: Champions League, last day against Paris Saint-Germain of wonders, the final two minutes in place of Cuadrado. But among the young players launched by owners at the Emirates (where he was perhaps the most brilliant black and white) he is the most assiduous in Allegri’s call-ups, already four this year: with Benfica, in Monza and the others with Lazio. With the Next Gen he is 12 appearances of which 11 as a starter after last year there were 27 with 5 assists – to understand the specialties of the house -, and his 69 career appearances in Serie C (plus 4 in the playoffs) they already photograph mileage as an adult player. Arrived in 2020 from Novara beating the competition from Atletico Madrid, playing in a delicate position he is the one who has the most chances of making room: for the season finale in a role that is not covered today, but also in the future perspective of the necessary generational change on the bands. See also Independiente a avalanche For Caprera there is no history The irrepressible orange

barrenechea — Argentine midfielder born in 2001, who arrived in Turin in the summer of 2020 from Sion, Enzo Barrenechea is athletically fresher than what the registry office already says: he lost him for almost a year due to a broken ACL in May 2021. He could have left on loan, he stayed and in the second team he has made 16 appearances so far, 15 of which as a starter with two goals, in Piacenza and with Novara. In fact, his physicality in the middle of the pitch is one of his virtues that opened the door to the first team for him: already called up to Monza, then remaining on the bench on a very black day, Allegri made him make his debut – like Barbieri – in the last two Champions League minutes with PSG. Instead of a precursor like Fagioli.

Riccio — The promising 2005 Dutchman Huijsen was announced, while Alessandro Riccio, born in 2002, completed the defense with Gatti and Rugani at the Emirates. and an almost uninterrupted siege of the Juventus area. At Juve since he was 14 and with the ranks of captain, once he got over the hamstring injury he took back his place in the Next Gen in Serie C which was already his last year, when 21 out of 24 appearances were in the starting lineup . For him, who was on his first call-up to the first team, and immediately started as a starter, it’s a performance that is worth a business card to propose for official matches as well. See also European swimming: first gold goes to Ukraine in synchronized. Silver to Italy

December 18 – 09:06

