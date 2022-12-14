Home Sports Juve, who is Murahemovic: the Next Gen left-handed defender for Allegri
Sports

by admin
The 19-year-old Bosnian from the Next Gen, 187 centimeters and Mandzukic-like character, has just scored his first professional goal in C: he has often trained with the first team and has the right characteristics to enter Max’s defense rotation

Professional defender, left-footed and with such a strong personality that he already looks like an adult. And instead Tarik Muharemovic is still a nineteen year old who is completing his maturation path in Juve Next Gen, definitively leaving behind the bad injury that slowed him down last season.

