The 19-year-old Bosnian from the Next Gen, 187 centimeters and Mandzukic-like character, has just scored his first professional goal in C: he has often trained with the first team and has the right characteristics to enter Max’s defense rotation
Professional defender, left-footed and with such a strong personality that he already looks like an adult. And instead Tarik Muharemovic is still a nineteen year old who is completing his maturation path in Juve Next Gen, definitively leaving behind the bad injury that slowed him down last season.
See also De Pasquale third purchase from Castelnuovo "We know each other, it's an advantage for Broni"