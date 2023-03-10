Why is the secret paper that the Tar has forced to be delivered to Juventus’ lawyers so important? Can he really get the 15-point penalty removed? Let’s try for a moment to clarify this story which risks rewriting the entire trend of capital gains.

What is the secret card

The secret card it is dated April 14, 2021. In this document, Covisoc asked the Federal Prosecutor’s Office for interpretations related to the capital gains issue. The latter replied that there were “interpretative indications regarding the evaluation of the effects of the transfer of players on the financial statements of some clubs”. In practice, as at 14 April, the Feceral Prosecutor’s Office did not give any negative interpretation on capital gains, nor did it constitute a punishable offence.

For Juventus’ lawyers, that card would indicate the date of the establishment of the proceeding. This would mean that, according to the timescales envisaged by the procedural process (30 days for the entry of the news in a special register and 60 days for the duration of the investigations) the investigative documents subsequent to 14 July 2021, i.e. all the documents that led to the reopening of the trial before the Federal Court of Appeals.

Expert opinion

Interviewed by Tuttosport, Pierluigi Materaone of the five authors of the current Sport Justice Code, was clear: “My opinion is that the suggestive significance and the evocative force of the criminal judicial affair have ended up prevailing over the law. I see no room for confirmation (of the sentence ed), he will have to reform and without referral”.

If this were the case, Juventus would regain the 15 points removed from the sports justice system and would return to second place on a par with Inter with 50 points.

All that remains is to wait for the decision of the Collegio di Garanzia dello Sport which will be pronounced before Easter.

David Luciani