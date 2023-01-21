From the possible promotion of Storari and Pessotto to the centralization of the functions of the CEO Scanavino up to the external profiles that lead to Giuntoli, Massara and Rossi: the choice is also linked to the line that the club will choose for this phase

The 16-month ban on Cherubini requires an immediate reorganization of the Juve management in terms of operations. With the resignation of the old board of directors, therefore of Nedved and Arrivabene together with the former president Agnelli, the sporting director remained the only reference support for Allegri. The provision of the Federal Court of Appeal changes everything, since the manager will not be able to carry out federal activities or representation activities during the matches.

ALL ABOUT SCANAVINO — Cherubini had gone to the microphones before the Coppa Italia match against Monza (as Nedved and Arrivabene did previously), but this – in the face of the provision against him – will no longer be possible. Who will fill that void of representation in the immediate future? The first rumors hypothesized an internal promotion of Storari or Pessotto, who are mainly involved in the development of the Vinovo supply chain between the second team and the youth sector. But it seems that the club’s decision is projected directly onto Scanavino, the new general manager and increasingly central company man in this delicate moment of transition.

JUVE’S APPEAL — Cherubini’s position will be evaluated at the end of the season, but a new sporting director will surely arrive. The identikit of the new market man cannot be clear for now. In an attempt to recover the 15 penalty points inflicted by the Federal Court of Appeal, Juve will appeal to the CONI Guarantee College: at that point the measures (including inhibitions) will either be canceled altogether or confirmed. It will be crucial to understand in which position in the standings the Juventus season can end, in order to plan the activity in the near future, and consequently understand which type of director will be more useful. See also They practice medical profession without having qualifications, reported - Emilia-Romagna

DECISION AT THE END OF THE SEASON — The club was discussing the inclusion of a new sporting director even before the resignation of the old board of directors, with the latest decisions it will also be necessary to take into account the limitations that Cherubini will have. In the immediate future Manna, now head of Next Gen, could advance to the forefront of market issues. The candidacies of Giuntoli, Massara and Rossi all remain potentially valid, but Scanavino will decide only when he can have clear ideas on the real needs of the company. Allegri himself, indicated by Elkann as a reference for the club’s sports area, will have to confirm his desire to lead a very different Juve from the one he had in mind up until a few days ago, in light of the risk of remaining out of the cups in the next season. According to his last words, the coach is ready to withstand the pressure and move forward “with a sense of responsibility”.

YOUNG — What kind of team will the new market man be able to build? How much economic availability will it have? For which season will Juve have to prepare? There can be no immediate answer to the many questions. The club hopes to recover the 15 penalty points and thus resume the race to qualify for the next Champions League. Otherwise, it could lose some valuable pieces and would find itself forced to drastically reduce costs. What does not require a change of direction, and indeed could become even stronger and more strategic, is the enhancement of home-trained young people. Eventually a safe haven from which to start again. See also The Juve crisis starts from afar. After two revolutions, a restoration

January 22, 2023 (change January 22, 2023 | 00:27)

