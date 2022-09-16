Home Sports Juve without identity or game, that’s why Allegri doesn’t work
Sports

Juve without identity or game, that’s why Allegri doesn’t work

by admin
Juve without identity or game, that’s why Allegri doesn’t work

The issue is not whether the team plays well or badly, but is to present a formation on the pitch that knows what to do in the two phases, that is organized, that has a recognizable game development. And this is still not there after 14 months

The exemption of a coach does not always solve the problems and it is easier to happen in the lower part of the table than in the high one. In the case of Massimiliano Allegri, then, there would be an enormous economic motivation to push in the opposite direction. It would be simpler and more linear even with Juventus history to carry on until June and then say goodbye, perhaps bringing Antonio Conte back home.

See also  Di Marzio: Allegri still wants Morata, Juventus' asking price for De Ligt is still 100 million euros – yqqlm

You may also like

San Siro Stadium will be demolished: the new...

Great Nnachi fulfills his dream: at the age...

Chinese women’s basketball team talks about preparing for...

Chiacig plays the Udine-Cividale derby early

National Youth Team U20 Asian Cup qualifiers win...

Bakayoko, failed last minute exit: remains at Milan...

Beto scores every 58 minutes, but Sottil can’t...

Tennis legend Federer announces retirement – Xinhua English.news.cn

Dacia looks to the future with Bigster and...

European Cup semi-final preview: Germany and Spain face...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy