The Paraguayan born in 2003 has arrived: she is among the strongest in the world in perspective, she also has an Italian passport. You beat the competition from Real and Psg. She also works on releases, starting with Lundorf and Zamanian

Juventus Women are particularly active on the transfer market in this January session. With the head projected to the second part of the season but also an eye to the future. Braghin is working to sort out the squad currently available to Montemurro, without losing sight of a generational change that now seems inevitable in the next two years. The head of the club’s women’s area has already secured the performance of Soledad Belotto, goalkeeper born in 2003 and one of the strongest in the world in perspective. She is a hit of international caliber.

SHOT ON GOAL: BELOTTO — The double Italian-Paraguayan passport would also be a candidate for the national team in the future: Belotto is a crystalline talent, with a physical structure developed over 180 centimeters in height and a mastery between the posts as an expert player despite still being very young. Juve arrived before the other clubs, snatching it from competition from Real Madrid and PSG. You will work alongside Peyraud-Magnin and will probably soon climb the hierarchies overtaking Forcinella and Aprile, the latter towards the end-of-season farewells.

REVOLVING DOORS — Lundorf and Zamanian are also close to the sale, which would thus free up some boxes useful for operating abroad. And if the first will almost certainly leave Italy, the second could still find a place in Serie A: even if so far he has expressed little conviction in the Parma proposal and in the other potential hypotheses. Juve needs a full-back and would like to include a “10” in the team right away, so as to be able to manage the departure of some senators in the advanced department in the summer with less pressure: Cernoia above all. See also Kabul, "We have been in hiding for three days. Fear keeps us awake": the testimony of an activist

PLOTS — The position of Bonfantini should also be monitored, caught a year and a half ago by Roma thanks to an exchange with Glionna but not yet part of Montemurro’s project. Juve talked about it with Milan: and if the exchange with Soffia (full-back) is difficult to carry out, a possible crossing with Thomas must be monitored, on which the bianconeri move regardless to have her from next season. Situation similar to that of Fiorentina’s Cafferata: if not immediately, because blocked by the purple club, the player will reach zero in the summer.

January 11 – 17:07

