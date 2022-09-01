Home Sports Juve, Zakaria at Chelsea. Medical visits underway in Turin
Juve, Zakaria at Chelsea. Medical visits underway in Turin

Juve, Zakaria at Chelsea. Medical visits underway in Turin

The Swiss international was put on the market to free up space in midfield. He leaves the Bianconeri with the loan formula with the right of redemption

Another last minute sale for Juve, who after giving Arthur on loan to Liverpool, also sold Denis Zakaria to Chelsea. The Swiss midfielder, who joined Juventus in January, was sold under the formula of the loan with the right of redemption and is already supporting visits for the London club in Turin.

1 September – 20:13

