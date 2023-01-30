Home Sports Juventus 0-2 Monza made 5 times cold loss Football Lottery Ren Jiu opened 89 bets 147,000 yuan_Lottery_Sina Athletic Storm_Sina.com
Sports

Juventus 0-2 Monza made 5 times cold loss Football Lottery Ren Jiu opened 89 bets 147,000 yuan_Lottery_Sina Athletic Storm_Sina.com

by admin
Juventus 0-2 Monza made 5 times cold loss Football Lottery Ren Jiu opened 89 bets 147,000 yuan_Lottery_Sina Athletic Storm_Sina.com
Juventus 0-2 Monza made 5 times cold loss

On January 30th, Beijing time, the results of the 23010th lottery of the winning lottery were announced. In this period, Ren Jiu opened 89 bets, with a bonus of more than 147,000 yuan per bet, and the total betting amount of Ren Jiu in the current period was 20,460,308 yuan.

　　

In the Ligue 1 match, Paris Saint-Manchester was tied 1-1 at home by Reims, with a 6.6 times upset result; in Serie A, Juventus lost 0-2 at home to Monza, with a 5.8 times upset loss.

In this period, only 4 games were played in 14 games. Except for Paris Saint-Man and Juventus’ upset, Real Madrid, Cologne, Lazio, and Clermont all played a tie; Celta defeated Bilbao and Montpier 1-0 Lier beat Auxerre 2-0 away, and the odds of the results of the above 5 games are also more than 3 times. The full results are as follows:

win
burden
color		 sand
you
gram		 le
fertile
library		 especially

arts

 pull
together
back		 That
No
le		 back
sa
Sue		 stuffed
you
tower		 Emperor

horse

 cloth
thunder
Si		 Si
special
pull		 gram
lai
Mongolian		 Europe
stuffed
you		 Ah
elegant
gram		 -bar
Lai
holy
1 1 3 3 1 3 1 1

The deadline for redemption of prizes in this period is March 31, 2023. Overdue prizes will be discarded

See also  Bassani crashes at the first corner. "But the weekend is still nice"

You may also like

Juve, the 10 goals conceded in three games...

Serie A roundup: Milan and Juventus lose upset,...

Skriniar at PSG, Inter awaits the 20 million...

Inaki Williams, the record: 251 games in a...

Juve-Monza, who Allegri was angry with

Where do the controversies come from and why?

Make history Djokovic achieves “ten crowns” at Australian...

“my love for video games”

Chinese team wins women’s doubles and mixed doubles...

“we try to please everyone, but…”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy