On January 30th, Beijing time, the results of the 23010th lottery of the winning lottery were announced. In this period, Ren Jiu opened 89 bets, with a bonus of more than 147,000 yuan per bet, and the total betting amount of Ren Jiu in the current period was 20,460,308 yuan.
In the Ligue 1 match, Paris Saint-Manchester was tied 1-1 at home by Reims, with a 6.6 times upset result; in Serie A, Juventus lost 0-2 at home to Monza, with a 5.8 times upset loss.
In this period, only 4 games were played in 14 games. Except for Paris Saint-Man and Juventus’ upset, Real Madrid, Cologne, Lazio, and Clermont all played a tie; Celta defeated Bilbao and Montpier 1-0 Lier beat Auxerre 2-0 away, and the odds of the results of the above 5 games are also more than 3 times. The full results are as follows:
|
The deadline for redemption of prizes in this period is March 31, 2023. Overdue prizes will be discarded