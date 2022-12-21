The break came at the best moment for the Bianconeri, but a comeback against Napoli is complicated for the bookmakers. The speech in the Europa League is different

The countdown has begun: after almost two months, the Serie A championship is finally about to restart. At Juventus, the goal is to pick up where they left off, i.e. from the important and clear victory over Lazio gained on the last day before the stop and third place in the standings: which second part of the season will be that of black and white for bookmakers?

SCUDETTO — For the bianconeri the imperative is not to stop, there are already too many points lost at the beginning of the season which led Allegri’s team to ten points behind leaders Napoli. Just the distance between the Azzurri and the Bianconeri requires caution in Juventus’ chances of making a comeback that would be incredible and becoming champion of Italy. Even bookmakers are held back as shown by the values ​​of the odds: the chances of Juve finishing in first place in the championship stand at 7.50 for Sisal and NetBet. 8.60 the share of StarCasino Bet.

DEFENSE OR ATTACK? — The numbers speak for themselves: Juventus have scored 24 goals, only seven conceded in 15 matches. For this reason it is unlikely that the Bianconeri will have the best attack in the league at the end of the season – 66.00 odds against Sisal – while the chances increase considerably if we talk about defence. Allegri’s team is currently the best in the league ahead of Lazio and Naples and the trend could be confirmed as can also be seen from the values ​​of the odds set at 1.60 on the Sisal blackboard. See also La Liga swept Modric 6:0, assisted a hat trick, Vinicius, senior year, and Benzema fed the cake! ! _Levante_Midfielder_Small penalty area

TOP SCORER — Everyone is waiting for Dusan Vlahovic. Physical problems (groin pain) and the lackluster team especially at the beginning didn’t help him. There are six goals signed up to now, which make him slip to twelfth provisional place in the scorer ranking commanded by Osimhen at nine. However, the championship is still long and the chances are not lacking. For bettors, the chances that Vlahovic can beat the competition are set at 8.50 by GoldBet and 9.00 by Sisal.

THE CUPS — After the bitter elimination from the Champions League, the Bianconeri are betting everything on the Europa League. Allegri’s team has drawn an affordable opponent, Nantes, and therefore the chances of passing the round are considerably high and set at 1.18 by Better. As for winning the competition, in this case too there are good chances for Juventus: for Sisal the odds are set at 7.50, for Better at 10.00. And after the final lost against Inter last May, pay attention also to the Italian Cup: the Bianconeri are among the favourites. At 5.00 for Sisal the share that also unites Naples, Milan and Inter. Instead, Better’s vision is different, setting the value of the odds at 5.50, slightly higher than Milan and Inter (4.50) and Naples (5.00).

AND CHEERFUL? — In the first part of the season, Massimiliano Allegri was repeatedly at the center of rumors about his future. The sacking did not arrive, also thanks to a clear recovery in the championship; the elimination in the Champions League is a stain, but now – also thanks to the revolution in society – the coach’s position is solid at least until the end of the season. What will happen in this second part of the championship will affect future decisions. The chances that Allegri will remain at the helm of the bianconeri, also considering the contract that binds him for another three years, are set at 1.55 by GoldBet and 1.57 by Sisal. At 6.00 for Sisal the chances that Pochettino will be the next coach. The name of Zinedine Zidane instead is worth 7.50 for Sisal and 9.00 for GoldBet. See also Doping, Great Britain surrenders and returns the 4x100 medals to the IOC

December 21st

