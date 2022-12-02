A meeting “organized on a confidential basis” between Andrea Agnelli and the top management of six other Serie A teams. With the aim of “increasing revenues in football”. Otherwise, to put it in the exact words of the then president of Juventus, “we crash slowly”. There is also this background in the investigation by the Turin prosecutor’s office into the accounts of the Juventus club. The prosecutors talk about it in one of the most delicate chapters of the substantial dossier with which, last June, they had asked (receiving a sharp ‘no’ from the court) a barrage of precautionary and disqualification measures for Agnelli and other managers: the one on the alleged partnership’ between Juve and other clubs. An interweaving of professional and personal relationships between managers which, according to the magistrates, conditions the players’ evaluation mechanisms, produces “opaque” debit and credit relationships and “endangers the loyalty of the sporting competition”.

The interceptions: Agnelli to Arrivabene: “We can’t say all the m… that lies beneath us”. And Elkann to his cousin: “With the capital gains they have expanded” Giuseppe Legato, Lodovico Poletto

02 December 2022



According to what has been reconstructed, the meeting was held in an estate in Fiano (Turin), inside the park of the Mandria, on 23 September 2021. Juve had been under the scrutiny of Consob for two months, and its managers, as can be seen from wiretaps, they knew the accounts were not in place. On 1 August, Agnelli explained to his counterpart from another club, during the laborious negotiations for a player, that “at this moment I have to stand still, we have Consob, Guardia di Finanza and everything that is watching us … “. The prosecutors write that the September meeting “would have been attended by Luca Percassi, CEO of Atalanta; Enrico Preziosi, president of Genoa; Giuseppe Marotta, former CEO of Juventus and current CEO of Inter; Paolo Scaroni, president of the Milan board of directors; Stefano Campoccia, vice president of Udinese, Claudio Fenucci, CEO of Bologna. Paolo Dal Pino, president of the Serie A football league, and Gabriele Gravina, president of the FIGC also appear to have taken part.” “The presence of Gabriele and Paolo – Agnelli would say the next day – was useful … I hope something will arise because otherwise I don’t know what to do. Now this element must be a harbinger of something useful because otherwise we’ll crash slowly” . According to the prosecutor’s office, the partnership relations with Juventus mainly involve Sampdoria, Atalanta, Sassuolo, Empoli and Udinese. However, other Italian and foreign companies are listed: “to name a few, Grosseto, Parma, Pisa, Monza, Cosenza, breaking latest news, Lugano, Basel, Olimpique des Alpes, Sion”.

Juve investigation, Casini: "Liga's concern is not understandable, there are ongoing investigations"

The functioning of this mechanism, for the prosecutors, is illustrated by a chat between Juventus managers: “We cannot match Arsenal’s offer, but let’s join forces, keep 25% of a future sale and if it goes well for us it will be fine for you, if we never sell the player I’ll give you a little bonus and give you the option to work in partnership with our guys”.