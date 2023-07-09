Juventus Agrees with UEFA to Exclude Themselves from European Competition for the Season

Title: Juventus Agrees with UEFA to Exclude Themselves from European Competition this Season

Date: 2023-07-09

Italian newspaper Il Corriere dello Sport has reported that Juventus has reached an agreement with UEFA, resulting in their exclusion from all European competitions for the upcoming season. This means that the Italian club will not participate in the newly introduced Conference League and will avoid further sanctions from the beginning of the season.

By voluntarily withdrawing from the third-tier continental competition, for which they had qualified, Juventus aims to ensure they do not face additional penalties, thus maximizing their chances of playing in the prestigious Champions League next year, which remains their primary objective.

It is important to recall that Juventus has been under scrutiny due to the ‘Case of the Plusvalías’. The club’s management was found to have manipulated the actual value of their players during transfer transactions, aiming to maintain financial stability and avoid penalties for breaching UEFA’s “Financial Fair Play” regulations.

As a consequence of this wrongdoing, Juventus was docked 10 points in the final standings of the 2022-23 Serie A season. This setback caused them to finish in seventh place, subsequently missing out on qualification for both the Champions League and the Europa League.

The exclusion from European competition for the upcoming season presents a significant setback for Juventus, who will be aiming to make amends and regain their position among Europe’s elite teams. The club’s efforts to ensure compliance with financial regulations and uphold their footballing prestige will be closely monitored in the coming months.

Juventus, with its rich history and large fan base, will now focus on strategizing and reinforcing their squad to regain their rightful place in the Champions League and challenge for domestic honors in the 2023-24 season.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

