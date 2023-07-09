Home » Juventus Agrees with UEFA to Exclude Themselves from European Competition for the Season
Sports

Juventus Agrees with UEFA to Exclude Themselves from European Competition for the Season

by admin
Juventus Agrees with UEFA to Exclude Themselves from European Competition for the Season

Title: Juventus Agrees with UEFA to Exclude Themselves from European Competition this Season

Date: 2023-07-09

Italian newspaper Il Corriere dello Sport has reported that Juventus has reached an agreement with UEFA, resulting in their exclusion from all European competitions for the upcoming season. This means that the Italian club will not participate in the newly introduced Conference League and will avoid further sanctions from the beginning of the season.

By voluntarily withdrawing from the third-tier continental competition, for which they had qualified, Juventus aims to ensure they do not face additional penalties, thus maximizing their chances of playing in the prestigious Champions League next year, which remains their primary objective.

It is important to recall that Juventus has been under scrutiny due to the ‘Case of the Plusvalías’. The club’s management was found to have manipulated the actual value of their players during transfer transactions, aiming to maintain financial stability and avoid penalties for breaching UEFA’s “Financial Fair Play” regulations.

As a consequence of this wrongdoing, Juventus was docked 10 points in the final standings of the 2022-23 Serie A season. This setback caused them to finish in seventh place, subsequently missing out on qualification for both the Champions League and the Europa League.

The exclusion from European competition for the upcoming season presents a significant setback for Juventus, who will be aiming to make amends and regain their position among Europe’s elite teams. The club’s efforts to ensure compliance with financial regulations and uphold their footballing prestige will be closely monitored in the coming months.

See also  Today the territorial finals of the Italian Cup

Juventus, with its rich history and large fan base, will now focus on strategizing and reinforcing their squad to regain their rightful place in the Champions League and challenge for domestic honors in the 2023-24 season.

You may also like

Wimbledon: Swiatek on the brink of defeat

Max Verstappen won the Formula 1 British Grand...

Scattered considerations after the British GP – Sportellate.it

Scottie Pippen Caught in a Scandalous Moment: The...

Michael Woods tames the Puy de Dôme, Tadej...

Are you coming to The North Face Cortina...

Jablonec drew with an opponent from Saudi Arabia

Padua, Andrea Scanzi first hit on the market

Vikings clearly win top ELF game against Raiders

Honduran Forward Luis Palma Faces Uncertain Future in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy