Juventus, Alex Sandro and Danilo are back. And Chiesa trained regularly

Juventus, Alex Sandro and Danilo are back. And Chiesa trained regularly

Allegri at Continassa has found the other two Brazilians returning from the World Cup. Blue works hard. Viewfinder on the test with the Standard Liège

After resting for the Christmas holidays, Juve returned to work at Continassa. Friday’s friendly against Standard Liège is in the sights, which will be the general rehearsal of the first official match after the restart, scheduled for January 4 on the Cremonese field.

Allegri has found the Brazilians returning from the World Cup, Alex Sandro and Danilo (Bremer has already been working since last week), and Chiesa, who trained regularly with his teammates after a 15-day break due to fatigue. For all the others, a little patience will still be needed: but the coach expects to have at least De Sciglio available for the first away match of 2023, considering that Cuadrado (who underwent a check at J Medical in the morning) will not return to available before next week. These are important days also for Vlahovic and Pogba, who are expected from the first tests to gradually return to training in a group: for now, prudence is filtering in both cases.

December 27, 2022

