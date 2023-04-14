Home Sports Juventus: Allegri, it’s important to win but it’s not resolved – Football
Juventus: Allegri, it’s important to win but it’s not resolved – Football
(ANSA) – TURIN, APRIL 13 – “It was important to win, but we knew it wouldn’t be resolved tonight: Sporting is strong, we’ll have to prepare as best we can for Lisbon”: thus the Juventus coach, Massimiliano Allegri, after the success for 1 -0 against the Portuguese in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals. “The most important thing is that Szczesny is fine – adds the coach on the goalkeeper, who went out due to palpitations during the first half – and I’m also happy with Gatti’s goal and Perin’s great saves, in addition to the Vlahovic and the return of Pogba: there are still many games left at the end of the season, everyone will be needed.”

Before next Thursday there will be a league match: “We’ll get back to Serie A, Sunday we’ll play against Sassuolo who have very good players – explains the Juventus coach – and we’ll have to recover our energy to be ready in Reggio Emilia”.

The Sporting coach, Ruben Amorim, has great confidence in view of the second leg: “Qualification is still open, away goals are no longer worth double and we will play at home – says the Portuguese after the defeat at the Allianz Stadium – and we will also be able to count on our supporters: Juve have experience and will play aiming for the advantage goal, we will have to be intelligent”. Adan is responsible for the goal conceded: “We wouldn’t be here without him, we mustn’t forget it – the answer on the criticisms for the goalkeeper, who came out empty when Gatti gave the lead – and if one makes a mistake, everyone makes a mistake: we have to remain confident, we played a great game tonight.” (HANDLE).

