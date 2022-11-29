Home Sports Juventus, Allegri: “My friendship with Agnelli won’t end here. Elkann? I thank him for the nice words”
Juventus, Allegri: “My friendship with Agnelli won’t end here. Elkann? I thank him for the nice words”

Juventus, Allegri: “My friendship with Agnelli won’t end here. Elkann? I thank him for the nice words”

The Juventus coach feels the closeness of the Elkann family: “It is always very positive to feel the closeness of the shareholders. Andrea and John are figures of reference for the Juventus world”

“It’s always very positive to feel the closeness of the shareholders and therefore I thank John Elkann for these words”. the resignation of the entire Board of Directors including the chairman Andrea Agnelli and his deputy Pavel Nedved. “In these years of work, passion and victories, I have always been able to count on the support of Andrea Agnelli, to whom I am bound by a friendship, which it will stop with the end of his presidency – writes the coach -. Andrea and John are figures of reference for the black and white world which must remain focused on the daily work on the pitch to obtain the results we all want”. The Juventus coach has been back in Turin for a couple of days to plan the resumption of training at the Continassa set for December 6th, in view of the second half of the season. From January, the Scudetto race in Serie A will resume in the wake of Napoli and the assault on the Europa League will be attempted, after the disappointing elimination from the Champions League at the end of the group stage.

Ideas for the market

Allegri has already held a first summit with Federico Cherubini to understand the logic to be taken into consideration in the January transfer market. The coach and the sporting director have directed the choice to an ambidextrous winger, with perspective and with a sustainable cost. The latest assessments would go in favor of Ivan Fresneda, born in 2004 at Real Valladolid. The eighteen-year-old Spaniard would like the coach from Livorno very much and he would have climbed several positions in the list of potential targets for January, surpassing the various Karsdorp and Odriozola who are still hypotheses. In the absence of major sales, on the other hand, no further movements are envisaged. Although McKennie’s position remains to be monitored, a possible target for some German and English clubs.

November 29, 2022 (change November 29, 2022 | 19:31)

