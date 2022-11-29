“It’s always very positive to feel the closeness of the shareholders and therefore I thank John Elkann for these words”. the resignation of the entire Board of Directors including the chairman Andrea Agnelli and his deputy Pavel Nedved. “In these years of work, passion and victories, I have always been able to count on the support of Andrea Agnelli, to whom I am bound by a friendship, which it will stop with the end of his presidency – writes the coach -. Andrea and John are figures of reference for the black and white world which must remain focused on the daily work on the pitch to obtain the results we all want”. The Juventus coach has been back in Turin for a couple of days to plan the resumption of training at the Continassa set for December 6th, in view of the second half of the season. From January, the Scudetto race in Serie A will resume in the wake of Napoli and the assault on the Europa League will be attempted, after the disappointing elimination from the Champions League at the end of the group stage.