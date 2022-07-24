Torino

End of alibis. Juventus again fourth in the league, eliminated in the second round of Champions for the third time, empty-handed after ten seasons marked by at least one trophy, has been appropriately retouched in the crucial roles and sheltered from the imbalances of heavy transfers, so the ball passes to Massimiliano Allegri, with no more excuses after a contradictory season. On the one hand the accusations, sometimes spurious, for the speculative or otherwise lackluster game, the co-responsibility for a slow start and too many other points lost in the province, on the other the extenuating circumstances of a badly matched team in midfield and remained for half the season without a center forward after losing, once the tournament has begun, a certain Cristiano Ronaldo, 36 goals in 44 games.

In January the spectacular turn of events, Dusan Vlahovic, the top among the young performers of the role, with the only natural defect of inexperience. Well, to support him in his mentality, as well as to technically enhance his skills, Angel Di Maria, 34 years old and the verve of a boy, arrived, as he demonstrated to the perplexed people in the Argentina-Italy Final. As for the midfield, he will have more quality and promises more goals with Paul Pogba, and let’s stop here, the technical value of the two shots on the field, but it would be right to consider, in a broader analysis, the masterpiece of a deluxe double zero parameter. Not only that: the defense already unguarded by the farewell of Giorgio Chiellini, not only the flag, but the gladiator (remember the performance in the final of the Italian Cup, the last real match before the catwalks?) Risked ending up in disarray following the stomach ache by Mathijs de Ligt, sold to Bayern, but still an impeccable company: right price and winning blitz on Gleison Bremer promised to Inter. Waiting for a new striker (the top would be the return on loan of Alvaro Morata who knows the environment and ensures more roles) and a director (Leandro Paredes in the front line, but only if it becomes a bargain: Locatelli central with Pogba and Rabiot is a different solution, but equally reliable) Juve is already destined to fight for great goals. «As always, we start to hit all the goals – says Massimiliano Allegri -: important players have arrived, some with experience and others young, moreover it is the second year so we are already starting from a good base. After running out of trophies, for the first time in ten years, we have the duty to win the Scudetto ».

Neither clichés nor an umbrella banality, the coach has the courage not to hide, heartened by the transfer campaign: «Di Maria and Pogba are extraordinary, we have a young man like Gatti and then there are other young people I have to evaluate. I am very happy with the arrival of Bremer, a physical player with the characteristics we were looking for. There aren’t many defenders of that level and the club has been very good at promptly replacing De Ligt ». –