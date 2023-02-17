The Juventus is still looking for answers regarding the renewal of Angel DiMariaintent on staying in Europe for yet another season but also feeling nostalgia for his own Central Rosary. The bianconeri, in order not to risk being left empty-handed, are already probing the market for a possible substitute.

⚪⚫ Juventus, idea Mount dal Chelsea

The Juventus in fact he would be on the trail of Mason Mountstriker of Chelsea, expiring with the Londoners and still far from a possible renewal. The parties would not yet agree, with a substantial difference between supply and demand. The English player remain vigilant Liverpoolil Manchester City and it Unitedconsidering the Mount’s willingness to stay in the Premier League. Instead, from Spain, an exchange could take place between him and Joao Felix, currently on loan to the blues fromAtletico Madrid. Juventus remain vigilant on the player but it seems more probable that, in the event of a transfer, he will remain in England.

⚫🔵 Inter, Soyuncu l’alternativa a Smalling

While Inzaghi the management is busy preparing for the next matches between the championship and the Champions League dell’Inter is already at work for next season. Among the many objectives is that of the defender who can complete the backlog, thanks to the departure of Milan Skriniar.

At the top of Marotta and Ausilio’s wish list is Chris Smalling. His agent would have tested the ground with the Nerazzurri and would have found fertile ground: Inter would be willing to offer two-year contract, plus an option at 3.5 million with bonuses up to 4. Furthermore, another dot of Inter is Caglar Soyuncu. The defender of Leicester will free himself on a free transfer in June, even if theAtletico Madrid.

🔴⚫ Milan, 10 million ready for Konstantelias

Il Milan he has accustomed us in recent years to semi-unknown hits, which later proved to be fundamental. According to a transfer market rumor circulating at the moment, the Rossoneri are on the trail of the young Greek attacking midfielder born in 2003 Giannis Constanteliasunder the PAOK Thessaloniki.

Giannis Constantelias he is one of the biggest talents from the Greek league. Paolo Maldini would have moved for the player who would have ready 10 million on the plate to offer to convince the PAOK. The Greek company, for its part, does its own interests: for less than 15 million the class of 2003 does not move. In addition to the interest of the Rossoneri, that of Seville e Salzburg.