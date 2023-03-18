Loading player

The draws for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League took place on Friday at 1pm after those for the Champions League. There were two Italian teams involved, Juventus and Roma, who were drawn against Sporting Lisbon and Feyenoord respectively. The other teams involved were Manchester United, Leverkusen, Sevilla and Union Saint-Gilloise.

Europa League quarter-finals:

Manchester United – Sevilla

Juventus – Sporting Lisbon

Leverkusen – Union Saint-Gilloise

Feyenoord – Roma

Possible semi-finals:

Juventus/Sporting Lisbon – Manchester United/Seville

Feyenoord/Roma – Leverkusen/USG

At 2 pm the draws for the quarter-finals of the Conference League were held: after the elimination of Lazio, the only Italian involved was Fiorentina.

The Conference League quarter-finals:

Lech Poznan – Fiorentina

Gent – West Ham

Anderlecht – AZ Alkmaar

Basel – Nice

Possible semi-finals:

Lech Poznan/Fiorentina – Basel/Nice

Ghent/West Ham – Anderlecht/AZ Alkmaar