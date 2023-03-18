Loading player
The draws for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League took place on Friday at 1pm after those for the Champions League. There were two Italian teams involved, Juventus and Roma, who were drawn against Sporting Lisbon and Feyenoord respectively. The other teams involved were Manchester United, Leverkusen, Sevilla and Union Saint-Gilloise.
Europa League quarter-finals:
Manchester United – Sevilla
Juventus – Sporting Lisbon
Leverkusen – Union Saint-Gilloise
Feyenoord – Roma
Possible semi-finals:
Juventus/Sporting Lisbon – Manchester United/Seville
Feyenoord/Roma – Leverkusen/USG
At 2 pm the draws for the quarter-finals of the Conference League were held: after the elimination of Lazio, the only Italian involved was Fiorentina.
The Conference League quarter-finals:
Lech Poznan – Fiorentina
Gent – West Ham
Anderlecht – AZ Alkmaar
Basel – Nice
Possible semi-finals:
Lech Poznan/Fiorentina – Basel/Nice
Ghent/West Ham – Anderlecht/AZ Alkmaar