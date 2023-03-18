Home Sports Juventus and Roma’s opponents in the quarter-finals of the Europa League
Sports

Juventus and Roma’s opponents in the quarter-finals of the Europa League

by admin
Juventus and Roma’s opponents in the quarter-finals of the Europa League

Loading player

The draws for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League took place on Friday at 1pm after those for the Champions League. There were two Italian teams involved, Juventus and Roma, who were drawn against Sporting Lisbon and Feyenoord respectively. The other teams involved were Manchester United, Leverkusen, Sevilla and Union Saint-Gilloise.

Europa League quarter-finals:

Manchester United – Sevilla
Juventus – Sporting Lisbon
Leverkusen – Union Saint-Gilloise
Feyenoord – Roma

Possible semi-finals:

Juventus/Sporting Lisbon – Manchester United/Seville
Feyenoord/Roma – Leverkusen/USG

At 2 pm the draws for the quarter-finals of the Conference League were held: after the elimination of Lazio, the only Italian involved was Fiorentina.

The Conference League quarter-finals:

Lech Poznan – Fiorentina
Gent – West Ham
Anderlecht – AZ Alkmaar
Basel – Nice

Possible semi-finals:

Lech Poznan/Fiorentina – Basel/Nice
Ghent/West Ham – Anderlecht/AZ Alkmaar

See also  Liga, Real Madrid 3-1 at Osasuna: close title

You may also like

The European draw ignites the ultras alarm: Feyenoord...

Champions League quarter-finals: Manchester City face Bayern, Real...

The Newcastle footballer beat Nottingham in the Premier...

TRAVEL GROUP | Sportdimontagna.com

“Infantino did not keep all the promises made...

Champions League quarter-finals: Manchester City face Bayern, Real...

Quick turnaround. The winner of the regular season...

Noicattaro-Ideale Bari: very different memories, very different categories

Alpine skiing: Odermatt chases record with “last grains”

Rai pays tribute to Alberto Tomba with a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy