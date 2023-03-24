Arthur e Alex Sandro they had a different fate in the Juventus. The first never convinced and was sent to Liverpool, where he practically never played. The second has been a strong point of the squad for years, but in recent years his performances have dropped significantly. Arthur will return to Juventus, where he will try to place him elsewhere. On Alex Sandro the situation is more complex and there could be an unexpected turn. Meanwhile, the club is trying to evaluate possible additions for next season, especially in defense and midfield.

Arthur away from Juventus: 50%

The attorney of Arthur, Federico Pastorello recently spoke about the situation of his client. The agent described the Brazilian’s adventure at Liverpool as “unfortunate”, where he only played 13 minutes in the Reds’ shirt due to various physical ailments. Pastorello also confirmed that Arthur will return to Juventus at the end of the season. This is no small amount of money for the Juventus club with which the player is still linked until 2025. It will be up to the management to find a new accommodation. Arthur has requests at home, but should revise his engagement downwards, while the European suitors have become less frequent. It will not be a simple matter to sell him.

Alex Sandro away from Juventus: 20%

Alex Sandro he looked set to leave the club at the end of the season when his contract was due to expire. Too many player flaws and too many 7 million per year received. According to Sports CourierHowever, things have changed. Alex Sandro is 10 games away from the automatic renewal of his contract for one year at the same figures as the previous one. The new role of left-handed arm in which Allegri has set him has made him indispensable again and for this reason he seems destined to remain. However, the salary question remains open because the club cannot afford to pay more than 7 million for a 32-year-old player. For this the engagement should be spread over two years. The fate of the former Port still seems to be in Turin.

Pereira under Juventus: 20%

In addition to Frattesi la Juventus for the midfield he would have put in his sights Andreas Pereira, Fulham midfielder born in 1996. The Brazilian-born Belgian has already moved to Serie A with little luck. Indeed, Lazio borrowed him from Manchester United in October 2020, but the player failed to establish himself in Inzaghi’s midfield. However, in Fulham the player has finally made a breakthrough, showing off his skills. This is why his name is back in vogue. It could therefore represent a market opportunity for the Juventus club.

Weah to Juventus: 15%

The Juventusaccording to the French press, she would be interested in Timothy Weah. The full-back born in 2000 intends to leave Lille in the summer and represents a good market opportunity. The US contract expires in 2024 and this makes its price absolutely affordable. Weah’s purchase would be conditional on Kean’s exit. On George’s son there are several Ligue1 and Premier teams.

Geertruida alla Juventus: 10%

Among right-backs watched by Juventus the name of is popped up Lotharel Geertruidaright-back for Feyenoord. The class of 2000 is having an exceptional season in Rotterdam and costs around 25 million euros. His name is popular with several European clubs and the Bianconeri have had him followed on several occasions. The cost of the card is important and a lot will depend on the future of Juventus’ season, but his name is of interest.

David Luciani