roma

Massimiliano Allegri spoke yesterday on the eve of the second day of the championship which will see the bianconeri engaged at 20.45 in Genoa. “We will find a Sampdoria who played a good match against Atalanta, scoring a goal and with two woods hit and playing in Genoa is always difficult: there will be moments in which they will be pushed by their fans and they will take courage, we will have to be very good and it will serve to defend well ».

Among the bianconeri there are six players in the infirmary, in addition to Bonucci who will leave for Marassi but will sit on the bench, yet the coach is not dramatic: “Injuries are part of the game and the season, I’m not worried – says the coach – even because I can’t help it if Pogba has problems with his meniscus and McKennie has a shoulder in America: here at Juve it seems like playing cards, like when you remove one and the whole castle falls. There is no alarmism, on the contrary I have had good thoughts because when you get the victories you work more and more calmly ».

Against Sampdoria Di Maria will be missing, Allegri is ready to throw Kostic into the trident with Vlahovic and Cuadrado: “He can start from the first minute, we made a good sign and the way the ball passes reminds me a little of Douglas Costa” the compliments for the class 1992 taken from Eintracht Frankfurt. In the middle of the field Rabiot is ready despite the rumors of the market.

Today, at 6.30 pm at the Olimpico, Rome hosting the Cremonese also takes the field. Concentration wants to be at its best to repeat Salerno’s success and not to disappoint the fans who will respond en masse today despite the heat and the August holidays. “It’s something incredible – says Josè Mourinho, commenting on yet another sold out – It’s good for us and for Italian football, but it can also be a stimulus for our opponents”. In fact, he does not skimp on compliments to Cremonese, but the alibis for Roma are over because “the squad, with the exception of Darboe, is all available” Mourinho says, who also fully recovers Zalewski and El Shaarawy.

Last night a cold shower arrived for the Giallorossi: Wijnaldum has suffered a fracture of the right tibia and will remain stationary for a long time. –