The match in Cesena between Juventus and Atalanta ends without goals. However, the indications are good, especially in the first half, for Allegri and Gasperini. Well Weah, as on other occasions since he arrived in black and white. In the second half many changes with the Goddess who lined up together with Scamacca and an excellent Touré. Zapata, in the market sights of Roma, instead started from the first minute

