Good game and spectacular 3-3 at the Stadium between Juve and Atalanta. The Lady reacted very well to a complex week and to Szczesny’s duck, who essentially gave Lookman the 0-1 goal after 4′, man of the match with two goals and an assist. Juve equalized from a penalty with Di Maria, then a great goal from Milik from play started by Di Maria and finished off by Fagioli with a nice cross. At the start of the second half Lookman serves Maehle the ball to make it 2-2, then Lookman again ridicules Alex Sandro on the header and scores the 2-3. The final 3-3 comes with Danilo on a free kick.