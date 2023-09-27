Juventus beat Lecce. Milik arranged the slim win

The victory of the “Old Lady” was decided in the 57th minute by Milik, who, after a jam in front of the goal, reached the ball into the net from close range. The Polish striker scored his first goal of the season and scored in the league for the first time since the end of April. Lecce was unable to respond with a goal, also because the end was played in a weakened state after Kaba’s expulsion.

Juventus are two points behind leaders Inter Milan, who welcome Sassuolo on Wednesday. Lecce lost for the first time in the league season and are fourth.

Italian Football League – Round 6: Juventus Turin – Lecce 1:0 (57. Milik).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

