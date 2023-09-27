Home » Juventus beat Lecce. Milik arranged the slim win
Sports

Juventus beat Lecce. Milik arranged the slim win

by admin
Juventus beat Lecce. Milik arranged the slim win

The victory of the “Old Lady” was decided in the 57th minute by Milik, who, after a jam in front of the goal, reached the ball into the net from close range. The Polish striker scored his first goal of the season and scored in the league for the first time since the end of April. Lecce was unable to respond with a goal, also because the end was played in a weakened state after Kaba’s expulsion.

Juventus are two points behind leaders Inter Milan, who welcome Sassuolo on Wednesday. Lecce lost for the first time in the league season and are fourth.

Italian Football League – Round 6: Juventus Turin – Lecce 1:0 (57. Milik).

See also  Salernitana, now also Durmisi - Sport stops

You may also like

Legendary Third Baseman Brooks Robinson, ‘Mr. Oriole’, Passes...

Does Portland consider Lillard’s move to Miami “unlikely”?

Hangzhou Asian Games Men’s Football Top 16 Teams...

ÖFB Cup: Salzburg derby clearly goes to Red...

The Dolphins Make a Statement: Are They the...

Inter, Suning leaves?

MLB 2023 Playoffs Format: Changes and Expectations for...

THE BEAUTIFUL EUROPEAN FAIRYTALE OF RARI NANTES ARENZANO...

the forwards coach has “not too many doubts...

The Historic Performance of the Miami Dolphins in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy