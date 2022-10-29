According to the former captain, Juve must focus everything on the championship and qualification for the Champions League: is this the right choice for the fans and the club?
It is always interesting to listen to Giorgio Chiellini because he does not like to take refuge in comfortable banalities and with his calm tone he knows how to give some food for thought. Not surprisingly, Giorgio is expected to have a future as a manager, in which he will be able to put to use his long experience as a top-level footballer and also the time spent on books, given that he has a degree in Economics and Commerce.