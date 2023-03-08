Home Sports Juventus Beer arrives, in collaboration with El Original Srl – Sport Marketing News
Sports

Juventus Beer arrives, in collaboration with El Original Srl – Sport Marketing News

by admin
Juventus Beer arrives, in collaboration with El Original Srl – Sport Marketing News

Juventus launches its first official beer: it’s born Juventus Beerproduced and distributed by El Original Srl licensed by Juventus Football Club. This was communicated by Moulay Driss El Faria himself, the 30-year-old entrepreneur from Vigevano who owns the 25H Holding, to which the licensed trademark belongs. The company, founded in 2019, has revolutionized the spirits market by launching the “colored bubbles”, sparkling wine in four shades of fluorescent color. An absolute novelty in the world that has allowed it to grow exponentially until it reaches 2.5 million euros in turnover and 10 million in company value in a very short time.

The beer will hit the market in April 2023. Bobo Vieri recently announced his personal beer, Bombeer.

See also  IT'S ALREADY EGONU SHOW - Tribuna di Treviso Treviso

You may also like

Milan qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions...

The women’s weevil wins eight consecutive victories, Jiangsu...

Football Champions League: Data and facts about the...

Pisa-Palermo: The beauty of an ocean trip

Champions League: Tottenham shockingly harmless – Milan in...

Again Paris fails at Bayern Munich

Scattered considerations after Tottenham-Milan (0-0)

Champions League: PSG, Messi and Mbappé sidelined –...

As mysterious as a cat, the very rare...

0 out against AC Milan

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy