Juventus launches its first official beer: it’s born Juventus Beerproduced and distributed by El Original Srl licensed by Juventus Football Club. This was communicated by Moulay Driss El Faria himself, the 30-year-old entrepreneur from Vigevano who owns the 25H Holding, to which the licensed trademark belongs. The company, founded in 2019, has revolutionized the spirits market by launching the “colored bubbles”, sparkling wine in four shades of fluorescent color. An absolute novelty in the world that has allowed it to grow exponentially until it reaches 2.5 million euros in turnover and 10 million in company value in a very short time.

The beer will hit the market in April 2023. Bobo Vieri recently announced his personal beer, Bombeer.